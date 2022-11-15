Tyson reports strong fiscal year; CFO makes statement regarding recent arrest

For the fiscal year, Tyson Foods had revenue of $53.3 billion, up from $47 billion a year ago, and it had income of $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale (NYSE: TSN) on Monday reported record revenue and income for its 2022 fiscal year despite a sharp decrease in profits in the fourth quarter.

For the quarter, Tyson Foods reported revenue of $13.7 billion, up from $12.8 billion. Income was $538 million, down more than 60% from $1.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

To read more about this story, including John R. Tyson's statement regarding his recent arrest, please visit our content partners at Arkansas Business here.

