Tyson Foods announces South Dakota layoffs

Tyson Foods had recently laid off 262 employees in Chicago and South Dakota who refused to relocate to Springdale offices.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH DAKOTA, USA — Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale will lay off 262 workers from their South Dakota office by July 31, the company said.

Tyson Foods had announced its OneTyson initiative in October 2022 to relocate 1,000 employees from their offices in Chicago and South Dakota to Springdale. In a May 26 letter to the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation, the company said it would lay off 262 employees who had chosen not to relocate.

The letter was required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) giving 60-days notice of an office closing.

To read more on the Tyson layoffs, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device