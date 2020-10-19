x
Two killed in Waldron crash

John Kendrick, 64, and Shalotta Daniel, 41 were killed in the crash Saturday (Oct. 17).

WALDRON, Ark. — Two from Mena were killed in a crash in Waldron Saturday (Oct. 17).

According to the Arkansas State Police accident report, John Kendrick, 64, and Shalotta Daniel, 41, were traveling on Hwy. 71 in Waldron around 3:35 p.m. Saturday when their 2015 Ford Explorer ran off the road and struck a telephone pole.

After crashing into the telephone pole, the vehicle then hit a tree and came to a rest in a ditch.

Both Kendrick and Daniel were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ASP report states the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident. 

