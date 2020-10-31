x
Local News

Super Bowl champ tackles second career in Northwest Arkansas

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Brett Goode is back in Northwest Arkansas, but he’s traded in a career filled with footballs for a second one filled with finance.

The retired Super Bowl champion and former Arkansas Razorback recently moved to Bentonville from Fort Smith and is selling insurance for Siloam Springs firm Henderson-Phillips.

Goode, 35, officially started Sept. 1. He said he passed his licensing exam in January this year, but the arrival of COVID-19 pushed back the start of his career in the insurance business.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

