Springdale officers arrest man moments after gas station robbery

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department responded to an armed robbery report yesterday (Oct. 30) night at around 9:45 p.m. at Conoco Express on North Thompson St.

The caller informed that a black male with a tattooed face robbed them at gunpoint. The male took $400 in cash and took off on foot wearing a black jacket, a black mask, and carrying a black backpack according to the store clerk.

After canvassing the area, police were able to find a male matching the description given by the clerk walking in the area of Backus and West End. The suspect had the money stolen from the store and the clothes that were described by the store clerk. According to the initial statements given at the scene, the suspect pulled a handgun on the officer, the officer drew their weapon and fired at the suspect but he was not struck. The suspect then dropped his gun and was taken into custody without further incident.

The male suspect is identified as Isaac Burton-Wilkerson, 23, of Fayetteville. The suspect was transported to the Springdale Police Department for questioning.

He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

The name of the officer has not been released but has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol pending an internal investigation.