Razorback football player, son of athletic director, arrested for DWI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jake Yurachek under multiple charges this morning (Oct. 18). He was booked into Washington County Jail at 1:22 a.m.

Yurachek is a linebacker for the hogs and the son of Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Hunter Yurachek.

According to the report, he was pulled over at the Harmon Avenue Parking Garage by Cpl Ryan Barber. Yurachek provided the officer with a Texas ID belonging to his brother, Hunter Yurachek. The officer then asked Yurachek to step out of the vehicle and asked him if he would perform a test to ensure he was safe to drive, and Yurachek agreed.

After Yurachek took the sobriety test, the officer determined he was unsafe to drive and handcuffed him. The officer searched Yuracheck's wallet and was able to find his valid Arkansas driver's license. Yuracheck was then arrested for DWI, Careless Driving, and Posession of Fraudulent Identification.

Yurachek was taken the to Washington County Detention Center where he agreed to a breath sample that came out to a blood alcohol content of 0.178.