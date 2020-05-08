Early voting underway this week for Siloam Springs primary races

Voters in Siloam Springs will decide on three open city board positions on August 11, 2020.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Early voting is underway for a primary election in Siloam Springs to decide on three open city board positions.

The Siloam Springs municipal election for positions 5, 6, and 7 is Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The names will be listed on the ballot in the order below, as drawn by the election commission:

Position 5: James Walls 1, Reid Carroll 2, Kevin Williams 3

Position 6: Carol Smiley 1, Nathanael Stone 2, Bob Holloway 3

Position 7: Frank Johnson 1, Bob Coleman 2, Michael Henry 3, David E. Allen 4

If no candidate receives the majority of votes cast in the primary, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will be the nominees for the respective offices to be voted upon at the November 3, 2020, general election.

The Benton County Board of Election Commissioners established the following early voting locations for the Siloam Springs primary (August 11, 2020 vote):

County Clerk’s Office- 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.

County Clerk’s Office- 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.

County Clerk’s Office- 2111 W. Walnut St, Rogers, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.

The Benton County Election Commission has established the official vote center for the Siloam Springs primary to be:

VC#35- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

VC#21 Moose Lodge #877- 215 W. Apple Blossom, Bethel Heights, AR 72764