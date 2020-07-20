Siloam Springs Kayak Park closed due to statewide mask mandate

The kayak park will be closed until further notice due to the guidelines of the governor's face coverings executive order.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Siloam Springs Kayak Park is closed until further notice due to Governor Asa Hutchinson's statewide executive order requiring face masks.

The executive order requires face coverings where social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

Due to the nature of the recreation and operation of the kayak park, this would be exceptionally challenging.