La-Z-Boy adds 125 jobs at Siloam Springs plant

The company previously announced it closed a manufacturing plant in Miss., and its production would be shifted to three plants, including one in Siloam Springs.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Monroe, Mich.-based furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy Inc. recently expanded its second shift at its Siloam Springs plant and added 125 jobs.

The company previously announced it closed a manufacturing plant in Newton, Miss., and its production would be shifted to three company plants, including one in Siloam Springs.

On Wednesday (July 22), Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Mike Preston, secretary of commerce and executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, (AEDC) toured the Siloam Springs plant.

