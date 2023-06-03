Spring Cleanup Campaign dumpster locations in Sebastian County

The campaign encourages residents of Sebastian County to use the cleanup site dumpsters to pick up litter, tackle illegal dumps and help put a shine to the area.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The dates for the Sebastian County Cleanup Campaign have been announced.

The campaign is in coordination with the Great American Cleanup.

The campaign encourages residents of Sebastian County to use the cleanup site dumpsters to pick up litter, tackle illegal dumps and help put a shine to the area.

As in previous cleanup campaigns, dumpsters will be placed throughout the county for residents to conveniently bring collected trash for safe and legal disposal.

This will take place every Saturday of the month of April.

Spring County Cleanup sites:

A pril 1: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Midland - County Park / Bob Boyer Park Hwy 45

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Midland - County Park / Bob Boyer Park Hwy 45 April 8: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Milltown / Washburn Fire Station

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Milltown / Washburn Fire Station April 15: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. White Bluff Fire Station at 2731 Gate Nine Road

7 a.m.-2 p.m. White Bluff Fire Station at 2731 Gate Nine Road April 22: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Greenwood - Road Yard

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Greenwood - Road Yard April 29: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Lavaca Rural - Rodeo Arena Parking Lot - Rodeo Arena Road

Sebastian County residents who do not have a cleanup site in their city can use any of the above sites for disposal.

List of items not accepted at the dumpster sites:

Tires

Used oil

Batteries

Fluorescent bulbs

Cleansing chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Burn barrels for trash

Hazardous or toxic wastes

Paints or liquids of any kind

Yard waste, grass, leaves and brush

TVs, computers, electronic equipment

Freon-containing appliances (appliances using freon must have the compressor removed before they can be accepted.

All trash must be bagged before arriving at the site to dispose of. Televisions, computers and other electronics are not accepted at dumpsters, but there will be E-Waste trailers on the sites to accept these types of items.

To dispose of tires, residents must take them to the Van Buren site located at 601 Oak Grove Rd. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tires are not accepted on Saturdays. For more information, you can contact John Spence at 479-652-3705. Burn barrels for trash are also not accepted as they are illegal in the state. White goods such as refrigerators and appliances will have a designated area.

The cleanup is for Sebastian County residents only and a driver's license will be required before disposal is allowed.

Recap of Spring 2023 County and City Cleanup Schedules:

Countywide Cleanup Schedule:

April 1 – Lavaca Rural – Rodeo Arena Road

April 8 – Milltown / Washburn Fire Station

April 15 - White Bluff Fire Station – 2731 Gate Nine Road

April 22 – Greenwood Road Department

April 29 – Midland Bob Boyer

City Cleanup Schedule:

April 12-15 Lavaca 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 904 N Davis, Lavaca

April 22 & April 29 Fort Smith 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 22 - Mansfield

April 28 & 29 - Barling

"By working together to clean up our properties we all can make a difference and make our community more beautiful, safer, and a healthier place to live, work and play," said Judge Steve Hotz.

