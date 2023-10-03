Park at West End in Fort Smith set for soft reopening in April

After being closed for renovation, the park will host a soft reopening on April 22.

The Park at West End in Fort Smith has announced its soft reopening date after being closed for renovation.

The park was sold at auction for $210,000 in 2021 after it closed due to the pandemic. The new owners have now renovated it and a soft reopening has been set for April 22.

According to fortsmith.org, the park will feature new additions. The former Nickel and Dime Diner antique Pullman Railcar will now be home to Wild Waffles, and the Double Decker Bus will now be known as The White Buffalo Tavern.

The website says the ferris wheel will be operating until later in the year.

