Newly renovated ACHE health and research center open in Fort Smith

The renovation was part of a $32 million anonymous grant to fund health and wellness initiatives in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark — ACHE's newly renovated Research Institute Health and Wellness Center (RI/HWC) is officially open in Fort Smith.

The college hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the project on Friday, March 10.

RI/HWC will provide a uniquely blended opportunity for health professions and scientific community students from a variety of disciplines as well as other institutions to engage in inter-professional education.

ACHE's main goal with RI/HWC is to focus on the areas of community health, partnerships, physical activity and the impact of the arts.

According to ACHE CEO Kyle Parker, the inside of the facility will house a community art gallery, art instruction for students and the community, an artist in residence program, applied arts where Occupational and Physical Therapy students will create and produce adaptive devices using a 3-D printer and a performing arts theatre for productions and dance.

Additional features of the center will address nutrition and wellness including multiple cooking stations along with a baking and culinary station.

To focus on wellness, the ACHE Fit Lab will be used for exercise and clinical trials with the outside space of the facility featuring an art walk, community classroom, food garden and a multi-use trail system surrounding a small lake.

Other outside amenities include:

three miles of green XC flow trails for mountain bikes

a one-mile ADA accessible trail

a children's bike park

1,000 square feet of a tree canopy trail

According to ACHE, it is the first and only private institution in Arkansas that is dedicated solely to healthcare and wellness.

To read more about the college's focus and programs, click here.

