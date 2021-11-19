Scott Family Amazeum hosting bike drive for Pedal It Forward NWA

New or gently-used bikes are being collected from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum hosting a bike drive for the nonprofit organization, Pedal it Forward NWA.

They are collecting new or gently-used bikes from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24. The donations will be given to those in need.

The Scott Family Amazeum says bikes with extensive damage or rust should be recycled or upcycled in another way.

“We are pleased to be able to support the mission of Pedal It Forward to make cycling accessible to everyone in Northwest Arkansas,” said Paul Stolt, Amazeum marketing manager. “The mission of the Amazeum aligns with that of Pedal It Forward as both organizations are dedicated to creating access to experiences for everyone in Northwest Arkansas.”

If you wish to donate a bike you must take it to the Scott Family Amazeum entrance which is located at 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville.

Below are the dates and hours you can drop off bikes:

Nov. 20 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 21 - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 22 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 23 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 24 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Amazeum is also currently hosting a bike-themed exhibit called GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes that explores the science, technology, engineering, and design of bicycles. It provides interactive experiences for the entire family.