Adult Nights return to the Scott Family Amazeum

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum will be hosting an Adult Night for those 21 and older to showcase the museum's newest exhibit.

The Adult Night will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The cycling-themed evening will give guests early access to the Amazeum’s new traveling exhibit GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes and numerous bike-based hands-on experiences.

Admission is $15 per person and includes local adult beverages, light snacks, and more fun than your inner child’s had in a while. Local Moh-tiv will be offering their own spectacular locally sourced season menu items for sale during the event.

This cycle-themed Adult Night celebrates the bicycle, creativity and curiosity, and gives grown-ups an opportunity to play without worrying about what the kids might think.

The Amazeum is also partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Council to hold a free Pfizer vaccine clinic during this event. No appointment is needed, walk-ins are welcome, and identification and insurance are not required.

First or second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available. Anyone wanting a second Pfizer dose must ensure the first dose was administered 21 days prior to the event. Vaccines will be given indoors in a private space removed from event activities.