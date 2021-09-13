New Bicycle exhibit coming to the Amazeum

The new exhibition explores the history and science behind bicycles and the impact they have had on our culture.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum will be presenting a new exhibition called GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes.

The exhibition is organized by Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and explores the history and science behind bicycles.

Visitors will be able to learn how bikes work, the history and evolution of what bikes are, the science and technology behind them and the impact bikes have had on our culture.

With bicycles being an integral part of Northwest Arkansas, the museum is bringing the exhibit to the region to educate people about bikes. The museum wants to teach people about bicycles and how they are not only a way of transportation but also an example of how integrating the arts and sciences leads to innovation.

The following categories are included in the exhibition:

Origins – Ancestors of the modern bicycle, such as the Penny Farthing.

Classics (1930s – 1970s) – From streamlined bikes such as the Black Phantom to Boomers’ Big Wheels and Schwinn Sting-Rays.

Sport Bikes (1970s – Present) – Multi-speed cycles from pro competition to everyday use. • Oddities and Offshoots – Bicycles customized in endless ways – from Tall Bikes to unicycles to clown bikes.

Hit the Brakes! – Visitors put on the brakes on this spinning disk, using three different pads to see how materials affect friction.

Bike Body Xylophone – A series of tubes of different materials is 'played' by the visitor to explore why bikes can be made from different alloys.

Gear Table – For younger visitors, a simple table of magnetic gears allows them to experiment with simple interlocking mechanisms of their own making.

The exhibition is enjoyable for people of all ages and will be at the museum from Sept. 24, 2021, through Jan. 10, 2022. Visitors can experience the exhibition on Mondays, then Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for children and members, and $10 for adults. Children are encouraged to wear masks at the museum.