Crystal Bridges wraps up 10 year anniversary celebrations

The museum celebrated 10 years with a four-day celebration full of artwork, workshops, and cake.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges celebrated a decade of art on Nov. 11. Its birthday celebrations continued throughout the weekend, ending on Sunday, Nov. 14 with festivities that brought in thousands of guests.

“Today was definitely the biggest volume,” said artist Rontaye Butler, owner of Stay Close Studios. “Like, a lot of people. People constantly coming in and coming out.”

Butler held a workshop at the museum and says from the minute he opened his studio, seats were full.

My-T-By-Design owner Lakisha Bradley is glad to see she has been watching Crystal Bridges grow since its opening in 2011.

“It’s an opportunity for people from all over to come and to connect. So, to be able to celebrate on today to see the growth and evolution,” Bradley said.

Bradley says Crystal Bridges made an impact on the Northwest Arkansas art scene and it showed on its 10 year anniversary.

“It has been jampacked today,” Bradley said “Jampacked with art, creativity, full of love, smiles, and laughter.”

“There’s lots of stuff to keep everyone entertained no matter how old you are or young,” said Lori Carpenter, museum attendee.

Carpenter is visiting her son from California and says she had her doubts about coming.

“When he told me it was an art museum,” Carpenter said, “I still was like what are we going to do with the four-year-old and a baby at an art museum at surprisingly, we’re very entertained.”

The four-day celebration was free to the public and included free cake each hour.

“People can come in and do things with the family, do things with community but not have to reach into their pocket. That’s always going to be a big thing,” Butler said.