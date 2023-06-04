Fire officials respond to 2 fires in Rogers, arson suspected

Both fires were on South D Street, with Rogers Fire Department responding to the first incident around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

ROGERS, Ark. — Two early morning fires in Rogers are being investigated as arson after happening only a few hours apart and on the same street.

The first fire was reported at 1005 S D St at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says the structure was an outbuilding and was extensively damaged, resulting in a total loss.

The second fire, which occurred at a residence, was reported at 1006 S D St. around 4 a.m. later that morning and incurred extensive damage, according to Jenkins.

Officials say both of the incidents were suspicious and are being investigated as arson.

Two occupants were inside the residence at 1006 S D St. at the time of the fire and managed to escape without injuries.

5NEWS spoke with the homeowner of 1005 S D Street. She told our crew that at about 1:30 a.m., her daughter heard someone outside tapping on her window. That person then broke the window, she said.

When the homeowner went outside to see who broke the window, she found her shed fully engulfed. The woman called 911.

Several hours later, the woman said she heard a boom across the street and saw the house at 1006 S D Street engulfed in flames.

