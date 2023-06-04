15-year-old arrested in connection to 2 Rogers house fires

Both fires were on South D Street, with Rogers Fire Department responding to the first incident around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

The first fire was reported at South D St at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says the structure was an outbuilding and was extensively damaged, resulting in a total loss.

The second fire, which occurred at a residence, was also reported on South D Street around 4 a.m. and there was extensive damage to the home according to Jenkins.

Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department confirmed to 5NEWS that a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the two housefires on Friday, April 7.

The two people inside the house that was set on fire managed to get out without injuries, reports say.

5NEWS spoke with the homeowner of 1005 S D Street. She told our crew that at about 1:30 a.m., her daughter heard someone outside tapping on her window. That person then broke the window, she said.

“At 1:30 we heard the noise on the window, someone broke the window and that’s when we went outside and we saw our shed engulfed, and we called 911,” said Jacqueline Sandoval.

Unfortunately, it didn’t end there. Around 4:30 they had to call 911 for the second time.

“That’s when my fiancé heard a big boom. He came outside and realized that the neighbor’s house was on fire, so we ran and knocked on the door. The people that were in there, they actually came out through the window,” she said.

Battalion Chief Dusty Qualls says the home has extensive damage and is a total loss, but all people and pets made it out safely.

“It was just ironic we had two fires the same night right across the streets from each other. Yes, it was suspicious. So we did then call in investigators with the Rogers Police Department, their CID units come to the scene and they took control of the scene just so they can investigate it,” he said.

Foster said detectives are still working on the arson case and are still logging evidence. A full list of charges against the teen is expected soon.

