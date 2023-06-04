Police said they are investigating one of the people found dead as being a suspect, however the investigation is still ongoing.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Rogers Police Department, two people were found dead at a Rogers hotel, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officers responded to the Staybridge Suites at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and found one male and one female dead. One of those who were found dead RPD is investigating as a suspect, said spokesperson Keith Foster.

"The suspect was found deceased in a different location in the hotel, which makes two crime scenes to process," Foster said.

Police identified the two individuals found dead as 20-year-old Lizbeth Hernandez and 23-year-old Christopher Rosebeary.

Foster confirmed that Hernandez was found in an office near the kitchen and Rosebeary's body was found in an upstairs utility room.

Hernandez and Rosebeary were "acquainted with each other" was the only connection given by officials.

No other information has been released at this time.

