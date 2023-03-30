Fire department sent to Monte Ne for underwater vehicle rescue

Authorities: a water rescue was sent to Monte Ne for an underwater vehicle "with taillights visible below the surface."

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — The Rogers fire department has stated that a water rescue near Monte Ne began for an "occupied vehicle underwater with taillights visible below the surface" on the night of Thursday, March 30, but the post has since been updated to include that the vehicle was unoccupied.

