Remains found in Fayetteville identified as teen reported missing in 2020

Fayetteville police announced the medical examiner has positively identified the remains found last month as Christian Hernandez, who was reported missing in 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced human remains found last month have been identified as Christian Hernandez, a teen who was reported missing in December 2020.

FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue, just blocks from where 18-year-old Hernandez was last seen on Dec. 30, 2020.

Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, told 5NEWS that she was notified that the found remains are those of her son. According to Hay, she received "DNA results" identifying the remains as her son on Friday, Jan. 20.

FPD's official announcement was released on Feb. 2, stating that the state medical examiner was able to make the positive identification through DNA.

Police said that no foul play is suspected in Hernandez's death.

