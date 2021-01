18-year-old Christopher Hernandez left on Wednesday, Dec. 30 wearing only a shirt and shorts with no shoes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is looking for a missing teen who may be a danger to himself or others.

18-year-old Christopher Hernandez has not been seen since Wednesday (Dec. 30).

It appears he left the area of Leverett Ave. wearing only a shirt and shorts with no shoes.