Dog finds skeletal remains in Fayetteville, police say

Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in Fayetteville Wednesday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area, but did not confirm at this time whether or not they were human.

Investigators are still in the area using tools to sift through heavy brush.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville Police and the county coroner are all on the scene. Drones are being deployed above the area as the investigation continues.

Officers say more information will be released as it becomes available.

