Power now restored to approximately 91% of OG&E customers impacted by May 3 storms

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday (May 6), approximately 2,500 customers remain without power.

ARKANSAS, USA — OG&E crews have now restored power to approximately 91% of customers in Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas who were impacted by Monday's severe weather and tornadoes.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday (May 6), approximately 2,500 customers remain without power.

OG&E expects to have power restored to all remaining customers by Thursday night, but not guaranteed.

Additional resources arrived Thursday morning, and there are nearly 950 crew members and support personnel working swiftly and safely to restore power.

Crews are also repairing extensive damage to equipment, which can impact remaining restoration times. The latest damage count includes 196 poles, 51 crossarms and 19 transformers.

OG&E recommends customers check to make sure their homes can take power and to follow these safety tips: