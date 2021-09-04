x
Police: One person injured in early morning Fayetteville shooting

The victim has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting off North Meadow Lane Drive in Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy. 

The shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday (April 29). 

Police believe the suspect targeted the victim and that it was not a random incident.  

The victim has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

It's unclear at this time if an arrest has been made. 

No further details have been released. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

