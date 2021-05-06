Benton Co. Judge declares emergency disaster declaration for April 28-29 severe weather

Due to the severity and broad damage of the weather event, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration on May 5.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A disaster declaration for the severe weather event on April 28 and April 29 allows Benton County and cities within the county to receive assistance from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) or potentially from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Due to the severity and broad damage of the weather event, primarily caused by flooding resulting from more than six inches of rain in a matter of two hours, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration on Wednesday (May 5).

The declaration allows Benton County and affected cities to request assistance from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) for uninsured public sector damages attributed to the storm and repair structures to pre-disaster conditions.

During the event, nearly 30 roads were closed in unincorporated Benton County and dozens more in various cities.

Crews spent the night working to get roads safe and passable.

“Given the damage our local mayors, Benton County Road Department, Benton County Public Safety team and I have seen from touring the impacted areas, I believe a declaration is appropriate,” said Benton County Judge Moehring. “If the monetary damages of the storm are significant enough, then we’ll be able to receive additional assistance for repairs.”

If the damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties within the state, the Governor may declare a statewide disaster which, if confirmed by FEMA, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

The declaration also includes personal property damage resulting from the weather event. Individuals who sustained damage to their uninsured homes are encouraged to report it through the Benton County Website which has a click-through banner at the top of the site.

“I want to particularly show appreciation for the incredible work of fire and law enforcement agencies as well as emergency management and road department crews throughout Benton County who worked diligently to save and protect our citizens during the flood event,” Moehring said.

These reports will also be communicated to ADEM and potentially to FEMA for damage assistance. Ultimately those agencies will determine if personal property damage assistance will be awarded.

It is also important citizens understand that only damage to homes, dwellings or other occupiable structures could be covered, not fences or landscaping.

Benton County and local cities estimate total public infrastructure damages to be in excess of $5,000,000. The county-wide threshold Benton County for state assistance is $861,009.

In order to receive federal assistance, the threshold statewide for damage caused by the weather event is $4,019,000