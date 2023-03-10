Pintura Fest to be held in Crystal Bridges

This event is in partnership with its new exhibition, Diego Rivera's America, local artists, and community organizations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.

Crystal Bridges Museum is hosting a "Pintura Fest" (Paint Fest) on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is in partnership with the museum's new exhibition, Diego Rivera's America, local artists, and community organizations.

The community event will be celebrating art, stories, and the opening of the new exhibition. There will be family-friendly activities, live painting, performances, food, and creative fun for all ages. The event will also host live music and performances by local artists on Walker Landing.

This event is a great opportunity to learn about works by Latinx artists with gallery talks and touring galleries. You can meet local artists, teachers, and art students while they paint large paintings live. Those works will soon go out into nearby communities as public art displays.

The event is completely free and no registration is required.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device