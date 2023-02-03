Downtown Bentonville Inc. announces First Friday event to begin in April

First Friday is a monthly, family-friendly event that welcomes as many as 10,000 people, with the aim to enhance the downtown experience for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Incorporated (DBI) has announced that the First Friday season will begin on April 7 and wrap up on Oct 7.

First Friday is a monthly, family-friendly event that welcomes as many as 10,000 people, with the aim to enhance the downtown experience for everyone.

Executive Director Dana Schalgenhaft their goal with First Friday is to offer free and low-cost family-friendly events in the growing and bustling downtown.

DBI says they are thrilled to announce a new presenting partnership with ZOA Energy Drinks, the brand co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Schlagenhaft says, “Our focus is enhancing an experience for everyone downtown, and with ZOA’s spirit and support, this 2023 season will be something special."

Each month during the ‘23 season will have a unique theme, allowing for a "one-of-a-kind experience at every event."

Monthly Events:

April 7th – Celebrate Bentonville

Celebrate Bentonville May 5th – Pet-A-Palooza

Pet-A-Palooza June 2nd – Art Fest

Art Fest July 7th – The Great Outdoors

The Great Outdoors August 4th – Back to School

Back to School September 1st – In Motion

In Motion October 7th – Oktoberfest

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device