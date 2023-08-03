Northwest Arkansas community invited to Holi Festival at the Momentary

The festival is an ancient tradition in Hindu culture celebrating the welcoming of Spring, also known as the Festival of Colors.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary in Bentonville is hosting the colorful celebration of Holi, a Hindu Spring festival, on April 8 from 12 to 3 p.m.

The Momentary is partnering with the Indian Cultural Association of NWA (ICANWA) and the Hindu Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas (HANWA) to host the family-friendly festival.

The festival is an ancient tradition in Hindu culture celebrating the welcoming of Spring, also known as the Festival of Colors. Holi is celebrated annually on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month, which falls on March 8 this year.

Celebrations traditionally involve bright colors of natural powder dyes being tossed in the air.

“Festival of colors-Holi has been celebrated in India for thousands of years and has become associated with fun and frolic,” ICANWA Vice President Ravikanth Krovvidi said, “It celebrates the onset of spring after the completion of winter, and the natural colors sprinkled on each other signify the change in the hues of nature around us. It is a celebration of the vibrancy of life.”

The event will hose activities for the whole family, the Momentary says, along with local food vendors, and guests of all ages "from dancing and drinking to music and colors."