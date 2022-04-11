Officials: Child killed after dog attack in Springdale, officials say

A child has died after being mauled by a dog in Springdale, the Washington County prosecutor confirmed on Friday.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A child has died after being mauled by a dog in Springdale, the Washington County prosecutor confirmed on Nov. 4.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett said on Friday that the child died on Thursday, Nov. 3. He said his office is waiting to see how the Washington County Sheriff's Office will investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

