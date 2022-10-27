Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer

Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and according to officials, maintaining false social media accounts for a bail bond company.

LAMAR, Arkansas — Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens and the Lamar Police Department are reaching out to the public asking if anyone has seen a man posing as a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as an officer and according to officials, maintaining false social media accounts for a bail bond company that doesn't exist.

"We suspect there might be other people who've had interactions with this person, when he illegally identified himself as being law enforcement. We would encourage you to report any such incidents to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office or the Lamar Police Department," the JCSO said in a Facebook post.

Justice was charged with "multiple felonies" including criminal impersonation and possession of blue lights.

Authorities ask that if you recognize Justice as someone who may have impersonated a police officer, report your experience to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office or the Lamar Police Department.

