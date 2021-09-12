Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway unveiled in Benton County

The Benton County community continues to honor the life and legacy of a fallen officer by unveiling Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The City of Pea Ridge is honoring fallen officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty nearly six months ago on June 26, 2021.

The community celebrated officer Apple’s life and legacy on December 12, also known as 12/12 day. 1212 was officer Apple's badge number.

The Pea Ridge community celebrated the first 12/12 Day by unveiling a sign naming a portion of Highway 72 Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway.

"We will not forget Officer Apple,” District 3 Senator Cecile Bledsoe. “He is gone, but we will never forget."

Nearly six months ago, Officer Apple died after he was pinned between two cars and drug nearly 150 feet at the White Oak Gas Station directly across from the pea ridge police department.

“Officer Apple, badge number 1212 served the citizens of Pea Ridge with loyalty, dedication and courage for two years, 11 months, and four days,” said Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Like many in the community, for Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn and wife Tammy Hahn, the loss of Officer Apple is still a fresh wound.

"These guys put on a tough face, but it's still hard," Chief Hahn said. “Sometimes it's like a nightmare that you just can't wake up from."

"It's hard,” Tammy Hahn said. “It's hard for me to go up and down this road."

On 12/12, the Pea Ridge and Benton County community continued Officer Apple's legacy.

"It's going to make me smile now when I come down this road, instead of making me cry," Tammy Hahn said.

"Officer Apple may be gone, but the highway will represent his life moving forward," said Pea Ridge resident John Gosney.

Gosney did not know officer Apple personally but says officers are the backbone of the community and deserve the community's support.

"Thank you, for what you do each and every day," Gosney said. “Thank you sacrificing your life for each and every one of us."

Benton County Justice of The Peace Brian Armas advocated for Highway 72 to be named in honor of officer Apple.

"Honor officer Kevin Apple and make every effort to never forget his courageous actions, his compassionate demeanor, dedication to the badge, and the indelible mark that he left on everyone he met."

Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway is off I-49 and will run from Bentonville to Pea Ridge.