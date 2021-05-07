Kevin Apple Memorial Motorcycle Parade held in Pea Ridge

Today (July 5) was the first-ever Kevin Apple Memorial Motorcycle Parade. It was held in Pea Ridge with over 200 motorcycles in attendance.

The event was hosted by the organization “Got Your 6ix” out of Pea Ridge. “Got Your 6ix” is a local organization with the mission of providing support and fundraising opportunities for law enforcement and their families.

Brandon Johnson, the founder of “Got Your 6ix”, was approached by a Pea Ridge resident that had the idea, but just needed help organizing the event. Today, 200 motorcycles from all over the state made their appearance in Pea Ridge.

Last week Pea Ridge Officer, Kevin Apple, lost his life after being struck and killed in the line of duty. Since then, the small-knit community has organized several memorial events in his honor.

At 9:30 this morning the motorcycles left from Pea Ridge High school where they rode in unison across Rogers and Lowell.