Christmas Tree honoring Officer Apple sits outside police station

The community is invited to decorate the tree before Officer Kevin Apple day on Dec. 12.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple is being honored in a festive way this Christmas thanks to help from local businesses.

A 12-foot Fraser fir tree now sits outside the Pea Ridge Police Department in the same spot where Officer Apple’s patrol car was placed after he was killed this past June.

“We’ve always wanted to do something to give back, so this just delights our hearts,” Jill Dabb said.

Jill Dabb and her husband own Wonderland Tree farm. They brought the tree from their farm Wednesday, Dec. 1, and set it up. Once Dec. 12, was declared Officer Apple day they knew putting one of their Christmas trees outside the police station was the perfect thing to do. The community is invited to come out and decorate the tree before officer apple day.

“I really think Pea Ridge is a great community and I know we still have a lot of blue lights shining over here. He hasn’t been forgotten here in this town and we’re going to be really excited to see everybody’s creativity and showing the love,” she said.

The community is encouraged to decorate and put personal messages on the ornaments. All the ornaments put on the tree will be given to Officer Apple’s mom after Christmas.

“We are so blessed. There are so many communities across the country that do not have support and we have tons of support, “said Chief Lynn Hahn.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn says they are excited to see how the community decorates the tree.

“We’ve had so much support from our citizens for a long time, but it’s shown even more so since the incident with Officer Apple. For her to offer this, I’m sure that’s a very expensive tree. For them to offer to do this for the community is just a really great thing,” he said.