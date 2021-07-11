NWA family helps feed the community

Every few weeks the couple goes and buys the ingredients, rents out an industrial kitchen, and spends their Saturday cooking meals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Table7three is a food ministry started by Amanda and Brian Benefield. The idea to give out free meals came to them one day at church.

“The point of the service was to motivate people to get out and do things and it really hit close to home for both of us and we realized we need to do this and we felt a call to do that,” said Brian Benefield.

The Benefield’s didn’t know what exactly they were going to do or how they were going to do it but they knew they wanted to help feed those in need, their first thought was maybe starting a restaurant but then they decided to set up a food truck.

“We can take it to them we can go to these communities camps and wherever they are we can go and they don’t have to worry about coming to us,” said Amanda Benefield.

They bought a truck and made a plan but with medical backgrounds, they knew they would need a little help in the kitchen, so they hired a chef to help with recipes.

“We wanted to provide meals that tasted good but also were nutritiously sound,” said Brian Benefield.

Every few weeks they do just that. The couple goes and buys the ingredients, rents out an industrial kitchen, and spends their Saturday cooking meals with the help of friends and family. Once they’re done they pack the truck and head out to serve others.

“We just want to take a burden off them. Provide a time that they don’t have to worry about something,” said Brian Benefield.

Along with food, they also give out toiletries and clothes.

“When you need help you go to people who are willing to help people,” said Christy Martin.

Christy Martin said for her and her boys Table7three is a blessing.

“Being able to see a smiling face, someone that is happy to help someone,” said Martin.

And not only have the smiles left an impact on Christy but the hearts of the Benefield’s and their mission.

“My goal is one day to help people myself so if I can see other people who when I need help they’re willing to help me and I can model myself after them and maybe do just as good of a job,” said Martin.

Table7three typically sets up around 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army in Fayetteville. The next time they’ll serve more meals is on November 27th.