Donations will be accepted until Dec. 3 and will be given to Bright Futures, which helps students within the Pea Ridge School District.

PEA RIDGE, Ark — As the weather is getting colder, Arkansans are seeing a greater need for warm clothing.

The Pea Ridge Police Department is now taking winter coat and shoe donations to help those in need.

All donated items will go to the Pea Ridge Bright Futures, which serves students within the Pea Ridge School District.