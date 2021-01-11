Antioch for Youth and Family to host turkey giveaway

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Antioch for Youth and Family will be hosting a turkey giveaway on Friday, Nov. 12 at Kay Rodgers Park.
The turkeys will be given to families in need of holiday food assistance from 10 a.m. to noon.
This year the service will be limited to two families per vehicle and one turkey per household. If two families are in the same vehicle to receive a turkey, an ID from a member of each family will be required to check that the addresses are different.
No exceptions can be made for this rule. Antioch recommends those with extraordinary circumstances contact the pantry at 479-459-0669.