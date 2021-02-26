Nunnally, Bentonville auto dealer, embracing evolution toward electric vehicles

GM plans to be a net-zero-carbon company by 2040. That means phasing out cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks that run on gas and diesel in the next 15 years.

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Like so many automakers, General Motors is investing heavily in electrification. That means the auto dealers who sell their cars must make investments, too.

“We’ve got to sell what General Motors builds,” Gan Nunnally said. “If GM moves this way, we’ve got to move this way with ’em.”

Nunnally, the general manager of family-owned George Nunnally Chevrolet in Bentonville, was referencing GM’s announcement on Jan. 28 that would qualify as a “whoa” moment — the largest U.S. automaker plans to stop making gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035.