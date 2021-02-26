Nunnally, Bentonville auto dealer, embracing evolution toward electric vehicles

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Like so many automakers, General Motors is investing heavily in electrification. That means the auto dealers who sell their cars must make investments, too.
“We’ve got to sell what General Motors builds,” Gan Nunnally said. “If GM moves this way, we’ve got to move this way with ’em.”
Nunnally, the general manager of family-owned George Nunnally Chevrolet in Bentonville, was referencing GM’s announcement on Jan. 28 that would qualify as a “whoa” moment — the largest U.S. automaker plans to stop making gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035.
