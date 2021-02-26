Rutledge: Arkansans must not face exorbitant utility bills due to service providers purchasing energy at excessive prices

Rutledge anticipates skyrocketing bills due to utility companies paying high prices to third parties in order to meet energy needs during the winter storm.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge submitted a letter to the Arkansas Public Service Commission urging it to investigate the cost of power and natural gas incurred by the state’s electric and natural gas utilities during the recent severe winter storms.

Rutledge anticipates customer bills skyrocketing in the coming weeks because utility companies paid high prices to third parties in order to meet energy needs during the winter storm.

“Arkansas consumers must not face exorbitant utility bills when the service provider resorted to purchasing energy at excessive prices in spot markets,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Not only do I want to ensure Arkansans do not face skyrocketing bills at no fault of their own, but I also want to ensure our friends and family are protected and safe if winter weather strikes again.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 23), Rutledge announced an investigation was opened into Liberty Utilities to review its preparation and actions which resulted in a catastrophic failure of water to customers in Pine Bluff.