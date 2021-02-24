Man arrested after three people were found dead in a Madison County home

The three bodies were discovered Monday night near Wesley, Arkansas, a small community east of Fayetteville.

WESLEY, Ark. — A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in Central Arkansas in relation to three people found dead in a home near Wesley, Arkansas, a small community in Madison County.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed with 5NEWS Hunter Chenoweth, 22, from De Queen, is being held by law enforcement in connection with the deaths.

The three bodies were discovered Monday (Feb. 22) night.

Chenoweth was arrested by Arkansas State Police on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Durret said Chenoweth and the three people found dead had some sort of family connection, but he did not further elaborate on their relationship or give their identities.

Additional details about the investigation into the deaths have not been released at this time.

He is being held for the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the Saline County Detention Center without bond.