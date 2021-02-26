Tyson Foods launches program to offer team members and families free immigration legal services

The program provides immigration legal consultations to help Tyson team members at the Berryville and Green Forest facilities with needed immigration services.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Friday (Feb. 26) that it had launched a program with Arkansas Immigrant Defense (AID), a 501c3 nonprofit law firm in Arkansas, to offer local team members and their families immigration legal services at no cost.

“AID has been providing pro bono legal services to immigrant and refugee children for years. Tyson’s immense generosity will expand our free legal services to include refuge and immigrant hourly team members in Green Forest and Berryville,” said Stephen Coger, lead attorney and executive director at Arkansas Immigrant Defense. "This means that hundreds of our immigrant neighbors, people who are truly the backbone of our economy and food supply, will be getting free legal help: Karen refugees, Marshall Islanders, Latinx immigrants, and more. This is extra important in an area that is truly a desert when it comes to immigration legal services."

This program provides in-depth immigration legal consultations to help Tyson team members at the Berryville and Green Forest facilities with any immigration services they need, including TPS-related adjustment of status, citizenship, DACA, waivers, consular process, special immigrant juvenile status, and much more.

“We’re proud to be able to support our team members and their families with the help of Arkansas Immigrant Defense,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods.

"This program will help hundreds of team members with their immigration issues and path to citizenship. We’re committed to continuing to invest in programs such as Arkansas Immigrant Defense, Upward Academy, and Upward Pathways that will uplift our team members and the community.”

AID's goal is to empower the foreign-born population of Arkansas and the region to access the benefits of obtaining lawful permanent immigration status. AID’s commitment to immigrants and refugees is consistent with Tysons Foods’ idea of giving back to the communities in which it thrives.