Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7.



According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road.



The deceased man has been identified by ASP as 67-year-old Mark Gibson of Van Buren. Police also identified the injured man as 42-year-old Michael Hale of Cane Hill.



According to the report, Hale was driving a 2002 Dodge 3500 and Gibson was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado at the time of the crash.



Police say Hale was headed southbound on Highway 59 North, and Gibson was headed northbound on Highway 59 North. According to ASP’s report, Hale crossed the double yellow line and struck Gibson’s truck head-on. This left the Dodge in the middle of the highway facing south, and the Chevy on the east side of the highway facing south.



Traffic on Highway 59 North was slowed for about an hour after the crash. Crews also called a medical helicopter to the scene.



According to ASP, the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. No other information has been released at this time.