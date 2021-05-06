x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Greenwood man dies in cement truck crash on I-540

60-year-old Charles Brunson was driving a cement truck on I-540 near Van Buren when another vehicle ran into the back of the truck.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Greenwood man is dead after an accident on I-540 Friday (June 4) afternoon. 

According to an Arkansas State Police fatality report, 60-year-old Charles Brunson was driving a cement truck on I-540 near Van Buren when another vehicle ran into the back of the truck. 

Brunson lost control of the truck, and the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder of the road. 

The driver in the vehicle that hit Brunson's truck was reportedly not injured. 

Stick with 5NEWS for the latest news, weather and sports where you live. 

RELATED: Driver crashes through By-Pass Liquor Store in Fayetteville

RELATED: Two Missouri teens, missing since May 25, found dead