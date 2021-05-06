Greenwood man dies in cement truck crash on I-540

60-year-old Charles Brunson was driving a cement truck on I-540 near Van Buren when another vehicle ran into the back of the truck.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Greenwood man is dead after an accident on I-540 Friday (June 4) afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatality report, 60-year-old Charles Brunson was driving a cement truck on I-540 near Van Buren when another vehicle ran into the back of the truck.

Brunson lost control of the truck, and the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder of the road.

The driver in the vehicle that hit Brunson's truck was reportedly not injured.