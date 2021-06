The crash happened between 2:00 - 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A driver crashed through By-Pass Liquor Store on South School Avenue in Fayetteville early Saturday (June 5) morning.

A 5NEWS viewer submitted a video of the crash.

The wreck happened between 2:00 - 3:00 a.m.

The viewer claims the driver was arrested, but Fayetteville Police have not confirmed that yet.

It's unclear at this time if any injuries were caused by the incident.