x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fayetteville Police Department launches Citizen Service survey

Fayetteville Police are asking residents to provide feedback about their experiences with FPD over the past three years.
Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has launched a Citizen Service survey.

FPD is asking Fayetteville residents to provide feedback about their experiences with FPD over the past three years.

FPD posted to Facebook writing, "It is important to the Fayetteville Police Department to provide cutting edge 21st-century policing techniques to our community. One of the ways we can better serve our community is by hearing what you have to say! Your opinion is important to us."

To complete the short survey, click here.

Watch: Fayetteville Police Investigate Multiple Vehicle Arsons

Related Articles