Fayetteville Police Department launches Citizen Service survey

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has launched a Citizen Service survey.
FPD is asking Fayetteville residents to provide feedback about their experiences with FPD over the past three years.
FPD posted to Facebook writing, "It is important to the Fayetteville Police Department to provide cutting edge 21st-century policing techniques to our community. One of the ways we can better serve our community is by hearing what you have to say! Your opinion is important to us."
