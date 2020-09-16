Fayetteville Police searching for graffiti vandals after divisive messages spray-painted across the city

Fayetteville Police Department states, "Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property."

"The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred sometime overnight," the Fayetteville Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property. "

FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spray-painted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!" A mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard was also vandalized overnight and a white supremacist slogan was added to the building.