x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Fayetteville 'love unites us' mural vandalized, white supremacist slogan added to building

A message of unity in Fayetteville was vandalized overnight, and a white supremacy slogan has been placed on the same building.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier this summer, a local artist covered up a "white pride" message spray-painted on the side of a building on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville with "love unites us." Now, her work has been vandalized, and more white supremacy messaging has been added to the building. 

RELATED: Local artist to paint mural over 'white pride' graffiti on Fayetteville building

Olivia Trimble, the artist who created the "love unites us" mural, took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 15) morning to address the issue. 

Well. I woke up to messages this morning that someone vandalized my mural and added more white supremacist language to the building.

Posted by Olivia Trimble on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

"14 Words," a reference to a white supremacist slogan, was found on the other side of the building. 

Fayetteville Police are aware of the vandalism and are investigating the incident. 

Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: Arson suspected after six vehicles catch fire at a Fayetteville apartment complex

RELATED: Hog football in the fall is big business for restaurants