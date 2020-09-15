Fayetteville 'love unites us' mural vandalized, white supremacist slogan added to building

A message of unity in Fayetteville was vandalized overnight, and a white supremacy slogan has been placed on the same building.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier this summer, a local artist covered up a "white pride" message spray-painted on the side of a building on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville with "love unites us." Now, her work has been vandalized, and more white supremacy messaging has been added to the building.

Olivia Trimble, the artist who created the "love unites us" mural, took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 15) morning to address the issue.

Well. I woke up to messages this morning that someone vandalized my mural and added more white supremacist language to the building. Posted by Olivia Trimble on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

"14 Words," a reference to a white supremacist slogan, was found on the other side of the building.

Fayetteville Police are aware of the vandalism and are investigating the incident.