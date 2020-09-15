A 26-year-old inmate commits suicide in Washington County Detention Center

Junior Latdrik was in his jail cell alone when he committed suicide by hanging himself from a bed rail.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An inmate at Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Detention Center committed suicide in his cell alone on Sept. 5.

26-year-old Junior Latdrik was in his jail cell alone when he committed suicide by hanging himself from a bed rail.

WCSO reviewed the surveillance video after the incident.

According to WCSO, the footage shows a deputy cleaning the cell floor and speaking with Latdrik at approximately 7:29 p.m.

Between 8:10 p.m. and 8:12 p.m., a jail check was completed for this area and Latdrik was visually checked and found to be present, per protocol.

A deputy who was dispensing medications to detainees found Latdrik hanging in his cell at 8:35 p.m.

WCSO says deputies and on-site medical personnel responded immediately and began CPR.

Central EMS and Fayetteville firefighters arrived and continued CPR but were unable to revive Latdrik, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

WCSO requested to have Fayetteville Police Department respond and investigate the death and is also currently completing an internal review to confirm that agency policy and procedure were followed involving the incident.

Latdrik was booked into the detention facility on July 6, 2020, and was being held on a Washington County Failure to Appear (C Felony) warrant on an underlying Springdale Police Department arrest of Breaking or Entering (D Felony), City of Springdale Failure to Appear on Failure to Appear (Class B Misdemeanor), and Failure to Appear No Driver’s License, according to WCSO.