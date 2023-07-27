Former West Fork officer facing homicide charges after deadly tasing

Police say that "During the course of the traffic stop, a fight ensued and the officer deployed his taser on Hanna."

WEST FORK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Christopher Cordeiro, a former West Fork police officer has been arrested by ASP and charged with negligent homicide after the 2022 tasing death of a man following a traffic stop.

According to a state police press release, 49-year-old Michael Hanna died while "being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer."

Cordeiro was booked into the Washington County Jail for negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, and was released later that evening.

The traffic stop happened at around 4:15 p.m. along US Highway 71 in West Fork on December 29, and police say that "During the course of the traffic stop, a fight ensued and the officer deployed his taser on Hanna."

According to West Fork Mayor Heith Caudle, Corderio was injured in the incident but was released from the hospital, and he was put on administrative leave pending the investigation by state police.

Cordeiro's court date is set for August 9, 2023, and his bond is set at $5,000.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

