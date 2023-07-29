Roland police officer stops to help vehicle on the side of the road, gets shot at | Here's what we know

Police on the scene did not confirm if the suspect has been arrested.

ROLAND, Okla. — On Saturday, July 29, at around 4 a.m. the Roland Police Department (RFD) pulled over on Ray Fine Boulevard after seeing a blue vehicle on the side of the road.

Police say they stopped after seeing the vehicle "appeared to be having mechanical issues." Officials say the suspect got out of the car and walked to the front of the vehicle where the engine is. RFD says when the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect began shooting at him "approximately 8 times," as he ran off.

RFD says the suspect ran into a wooded area and the road was immediately blocked. Multiple police officers were on the scene as you can see in the following photo.

Roland police confirm there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say they have "a person of interest," identified and in custody at this time, and assure there is no threat to the public.

